Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.2425. Valeo shares last traded at $7.2299, with a volume of 486 shares.

VLEEY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Valeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo’s mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

