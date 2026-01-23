GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Trading Up 6.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.3910. 1,398,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,208,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Up 4.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 77.8%.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

