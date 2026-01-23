Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 143,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 99,102 shares.The stock last traded at $209.05 and had previously closed at $209.83.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day moving average of $199.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

