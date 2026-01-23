Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 23rd (ABT, BDGI, CACI, CG, CJT, CNQ, CSX, CVE, CXI, EIF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 23rd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) was given a C$82.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $683.00 to $721.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$30.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$120.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$51.00 to C$50.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$102.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$61.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) was given a C$78.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$68.00 to C$72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$32.00 to C$42.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $188.00 to $178.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was given a C$18.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$176.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $90.00 to $93.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $11.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $409.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

