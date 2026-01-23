Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 23rd (ABT, BDGI, CACI, CG, CJT, CNQ, CSX, CVE, CXI, EIF)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2026

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 23rd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) was given a C$82.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $683.00 to $721.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$30.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$120.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from C$51.00 to C$50.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$102.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$61.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) was given a C$78.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$68.00 to C$72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$32.00 to C$42.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $188.00 to $178.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was given a C$18.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$176.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $90.00 to $93.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $11.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $409.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $130.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

