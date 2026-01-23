WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $28,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,126,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963,926 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,220.9% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,309,000 after buying an additional 1,970,997 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after buying an additional 1,412,766 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,801,000 after buying an additional 786,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,997,000 after buying an additional 774,471 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.86.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

