Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $750.00 at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $825.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.73.

Intuit Stock Up 4.3%

INTU stock opened at $547.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 1-year low of $520.69 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $639.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $678.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,668,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 161.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

