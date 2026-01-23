WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 39,225 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

