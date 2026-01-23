WBH Advisory Inc. Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 677,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

