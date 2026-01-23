WFA Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

WFA Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,276 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.8% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.