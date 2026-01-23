Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Price

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.04.

Get CSX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in CSX by 81.9% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 944,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after acquiring an additional 425,395 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its stake in CSX by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 71,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted cost initiatives and continued intermodal growth in its 2026 outlook, which investors viewed as supportive of margin recovery and longer?term growth — this helped limit downside from the Q4 miss. CSX Q4 Deep Dive

Management highlighted cost initiatives and continued intermodal growth in its 2026 outlook, which investors viewed as supportive of margin recovery and longer?term growth — this helped limit downside from the Q4 miss. Positive Sentiment: Shares climbed in after?hours trading despite the miss because the company emphasized cost savings, intermodal pricing/volume gains and improved operating cash flow, shifting focus to forward momentum. CSX Stock Climbs Despite Missing Q4

Shares climbed in after?hours trading despite the miss because the company emphasized cost savings, intermodal pricing/volume gains and improved operating cash flow, shifting focus to forward momentum. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow rose materially in the quarter, and management increased capex — evidence of strong cash generation and investment in network capacity, which investors often view positively for long?term service and pricing power. Quiver Quant Earnings Summary

Operating cash flow rose materially in the quarter, and management increased capex — evidence of strong cash generation and investment in network capacity, which investors often view positively for long?term service and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release disclosed a ~$50M severance/technology rationalization charge (about $0.02 EPS impact) — a one?time headwind but also part of cost?reduction steps being highlighted by management. CSX Press Release

Company press release disclosed a ~$50M severance/technology rationalization charge (about $0.02 EPS impact) — a one?time headwind but also part of cost?reduction steps being highlighted by management. Neutral Sentiment: Macro market action was muted (futures slightly down) and broad indices were mixed; that backdrop likely contributed to limited volatility in CSX despite earnings noise. Benzinga Market Summary

Macro market action was muted (futures slightly down) and broad indices were mixed; that backdrop likely contributed to limited volatility in CSX despite earnings noise. Negative Sentiment: Top?line weakness: revenue declined ~0.9% YoY and gross profit fell, driven by softer industrial demand and lower export coal volumes — these are ongoing demand risks for freight carriers. WSJ: Profit, Revenue Fall

Top?line weakness: revenue declined ~0.9% YoY and gross profit fell, driven by softer industrial demand and lower export coal volumes — these are ongoing demand risks for freight carriers. Negative Sentiment: News coverage and analyst notes emphasize the EPS/revenue misses and weaker merchandise/coal volumes; that creates short?term pressure until management can show consistent margin improvement. Yahoo: Sales Below Estimates

News coverage and analyst notes emphasize the EPS/revenue misses and weaker merchandise/coal volumes; that creates short?term pressure until management can show consistent margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: a federal judge allowed CSX’s trespass claims against a fiber?optics company to proceed, which could mean added litigation risk/costs depending on outcome. Law.com: Trespass Claims

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.