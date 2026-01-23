WBH Advisory Inc. Has $20.39 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3005 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.