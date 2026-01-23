Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $919.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Bankinter had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

Bankinter Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of BKNIY stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Bankinter has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.41.

Bankinter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 279.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Bankinter’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankinter from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Barclays upgraded Bankinter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA (OTCMKTS: BKNIY) is a Spanish commercial bank headquartered in Madrid. Founded in 1965 as Banco Intercontinental Español, it has grown into one of the country’s leading financial institutions, serving both individual and corporate clients. The bank is publicly traded on the Bolsa de Madrid and operates under a universal banking model, combining traditional branch networks with advanced digital platforms.

In its retail banking segment, Bankinter offers a broad array of deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages and credit cards, alongside digital banking services designed to simplify everyday transactions.

