SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This is a 31.9% increase from SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SPUS opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $52.35.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Shariah Industry Exclusions index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are Sharia-compliant. SPUS was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

