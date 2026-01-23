Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Provident Financial stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PROV) is a bank holding company headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, that conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Bank. With origins dating back to 1839, the company has grown into a full-service financial institution offering a broad spectrum of products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients.

The company’s principal business activities include retail banking, commercial lending, mortgage finance and wealth management.

