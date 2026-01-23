1st Source Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd.

1st Source has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $68.64.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 24.97%.The company had revenue of $110.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 million. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st Source Bank. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking products, including checking and savings accounts, business and commercial lending, residential mortgage loans, and cash management services. Its client base spans small and medium-sized businesses, agribusinesses, professional firms, and individual consumers primarily across northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

In addition to traditional banking services, 1st Source Corporation provides wealth management and trust services through its 1st Source Wealth Management division.

