FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a 10.5% increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

FB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FB Financial to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.98.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James Austin Mcpherson sold 8,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $510,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,484 shares in the company, valued at $569,609.04. The trade was a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 883.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 302,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company’s core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial’s service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

