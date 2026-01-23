Vest Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Vest Financial LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,183 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,599,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $110,093,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $105,700,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.2% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 15,896,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.6%

HPE stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -950.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $886,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 50,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,445.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,905 shares in the company, valued at $637,648.50. This represents a 65.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 585,537 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,864 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.