Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 275.8% during the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 576.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1,124.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 109,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $287.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.68 and a 12-month high of $292.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. Zacks Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.60.

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

