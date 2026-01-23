Vest Financial LLC Buys 83,143 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,143 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of OneSpaWorld worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 40.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.04.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $258.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.41 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Monday, December 29th. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 154,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,165.22. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $180,977.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 351,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,400. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,569 shares of company stock worth $685,827 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

