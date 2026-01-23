Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 5,063 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Visa by 287.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.52.

V stock opened at $325.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.71. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,247,289 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

