Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 26,236 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.3% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

