Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 200 to GBX 227 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 230.50.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX

Wickes Group Trading Down 0.5%

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 232.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £516.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 152 and a one year high of GBX 243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.08.

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market.

At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud’, and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments – Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.