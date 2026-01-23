Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Smith & Nephew to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,350 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,381.33.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Nephew

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,235.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,235.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,282.27.

In related news, insider Deepak Nath sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,257, for a total value of £15,586.80. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

