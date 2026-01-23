Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 740,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.3% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,072,000 after purchasing an additional 958,633 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,953,000 after buying an additional 549,899 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after buying an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,044,000 after buying an additional 4,314,597 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $65.48. The company has a market cap of $202.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.