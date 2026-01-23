Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,540 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $133,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after buying an additional 3,380,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $218.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.87 and its 200 day moving average is $216.99. The company has a market cap of $385.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.11.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

