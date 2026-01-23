Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.24% from the stock’s current price.
MBLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBLY
Mobileye Global Price Performance
Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.69 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $706,000,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,670,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,090.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 105,632 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 137,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Mobileye Global News
Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue slightly beat expectations — Mobileye reported $446M in revenue, a small upside to consensus, showing continued end-market demand despite year-over-year declines. Mobileye Releases Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results and Provides Business Overview
- Positive Sentiment: Losses narrowed and cash position improved — operating loss and net loss narrowed significantly versus prior year and cash & equivalents rose, providing more runway as the business scales. Mobileye Global Inc. Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted EPS vs. GAAP mix — Mobileye reported adjusted EPS of $0.06 (in line with some consensus figures) while other metrics (GAAP diluted EPS/earnings presentation) and YoY revenue decline paint a mixed profitability picture. Investors should note the difference between adjusted and GAAP measures. Mobileye Q4 earnings press release / transcript
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance misses street expectations — Mobileye guided revenue to roughly $1.9–$2.0B for FY2026, below consensus ~ $2.0B, signaling weaker demand tied to automaker production issues. That downside guidance is the primary driver of the stock pullback. Mobileye forecasts annual revenue below estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/industry headwinds cited — Management flagged tariffs and slower EV production as constraints on automaker orders for driver-assist hardware/software, increasing uncertainty around near-term growth. Mobileye forecasts annual revenue below estimates as tariffs weigh on automakers
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst notes — Several outlets reported share weakness after the results and guidance; some analysts are re?assessing estimates and targets given the softer outlook. Mobileye falls after 2026 revenue outlook seen below estimates
Mobileye Global Company Profile
Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.
Founded in 1999 by Prof.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mobileye Global
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.