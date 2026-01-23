Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

TCBI stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $327.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.09 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.14%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 275,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,880.84. This trade represents a 1.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,364,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 141.3% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 930,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,843,000 after buying an additional 544,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 384,748 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 336,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 731.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 294,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 259,380 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS topped consensus (~$2.08 vs $1.78) and revenue exceeded estimates; shows underlying earnings momentum. MarketBeat earnings note

Q4 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS topped consensus (~$2.08 vs $1.78) and revenue exceeded estimates; shows underlying earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Strong YoY profitability and capital: net income available to common ~$96.3M (+44% YoY); book value and tangible book value per share up ~13% YoY; CET1 12.1% — supports dividend/capital flexibility. Press release

Strong YoY profitability and capital: net income available to common ~$96.3M (+44% YoY); book value and tangible book value per share up ~13% YoY; CET1 12.1% — supports dividend/capital flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase program & execution: board authorized up to $200M through 2026 and the company repurchased ~1.45M shares ($126.6M) in Q4 — a direct capital-return signal. QuiverQuant summary

Share repurchase program & execution: board authorized up to $200M through 2026 and the company repurchased ~1.45M shares ($126.6M) in Q4 — a direct capital-return signal. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and provided slides/transcript — useful for gleaning guidance, strategy and client pipeline (transcript available). Earnings call transcript

Management hosted an earnings call and provided slides/transcript — useful for gleaning guidance, strategy and client pipeline (transcript available). Neutral Sentiment: Net interest margin and many core metrics remain solid (NIM ~3.38%, ROA ~1.22%) but show modest quarter?to?quarter movement — worth monitoring for trend direction. Zacks metrics note

Net interest margin and many core metrics remain solid (NIM ~3.38%, ROA ~1.22%) but show modest quarter?to?quarter movement — worth monitoring for trend direction. Negative Sentiment: Credit?quality red flags: criticized loans rose to ~$635M and non?accrual LHI increased to ~$116.9M; Q4 recorded ~$10.7M net charge?offs — potential headwind if trending higher. Press release details

Credit?quality red flags: criticized loans rose to ~$635M and non?accrual LHI increased to ~$116.9M; Q4 recorded ~$10.7M net charge?offs — potential headwind if trending higher. Negative Sentiment: Non?interest income slipped QoQ (lower investment banking/advisory and trading income), and Q4 net income was slightly below Q3 — signals some revenue volatility outside core NII. Investing.com recap

Non?interest income slipped QoQ (lower investment banking/advisory and trading income), and Q4 net income was slightly below Q3 — signals some revenue volatility outside core NII. Negative Sentiment: Management signaled “cautious growth” — prudent but suggests controlled expansion rather than aggressive top?line acceleration. TipRanks call highlights

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

