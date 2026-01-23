GSK plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,829.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,675 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,660 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,809 per share, with a total value of £7,977.69. Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 1,650 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,810 per share, for a total transaction of £29,865. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,804.50 on Friday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,909.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,817.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,627.41.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported GBX 55 earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, analysts predict that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current year.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

