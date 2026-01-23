Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,361 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.15% of EMCOR Group worth $44,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $995,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,278,000 after purchasing an additional 153,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $702.89 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $778.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $631.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

