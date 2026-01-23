Spear Holdings RSC Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,101 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.5% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 4.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,916 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,510,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 928,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 174,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $539.61 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $513.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.47. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.800-15.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.64.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

