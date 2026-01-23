Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on February 5th

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

UNB stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Union Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc is a Virginia-based bank holding company and the parent of Union Bank & Trust, offering a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its community banking platform, the company provides deposit accounts, business and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, residential mortgages, and digital banking solutions. It also delivers trust and wealth management services to individuals, corporations, and nonprofits.

The company’s commercial banking team serves small and middle-market businesses with financing for real estate, equipment, working capital, and industrial sectors.

