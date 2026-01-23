Seven Post Investment Office LP Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Seven Post Investment Office LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $99.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $99.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

