YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1,670.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 22nd. This is a 3.8% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:YQQQ opened at $12.05 on Friday. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.
About YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF
