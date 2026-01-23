YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1,670.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 22nd. This is a 3.8% increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ:YQQQ opened at $12.05 on Friday. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82.

About YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (YQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to the NASDAQ 100 Index, with a cap on potential gains. The fund pursues its objective through an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral YQQQ was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

