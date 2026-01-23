IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $3.18 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd now owns 6,461,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,667 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,816,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.