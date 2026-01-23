iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $53,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 99,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,557,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $465.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

