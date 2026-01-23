Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Spear Holdings RSC Ltd

Spear Holdings RSC Ltd lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 3.8% of Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $68,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts point to a lifted capex outlook and multi-year AI demand: a recent note says TSMC’s higher capex guidance implies an AI buildout cycle through 2028, with strong node utilization (N2/N3/N5), margin expansion and a capex “supercycle” supporting multi-year revenue and profitability upside. Taiwan Semiconductor: Capex Guidance Raise Suggests AI Buildout Cycle Until 2028
- Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary singles out TSMC as the highest?conviction play in the 2026 AI boom — a bullish narrative that can draw buy-side conviction and support multiple expansion as investors favor dominant foundries. TSM Stock: The Highest Conviction Play In The Semiconductor Stack
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage is turning more bullish on TSMC’s AI dominance — momentum in analyst sentiment and media coverage can amplify flows into TSM and its sector peers. Wall Street Gets More Bullish on TSMC’s AI Dominance
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s strong results and outlook also helped lift equipment suppliers (e.g., ASML) — a sign that healthy capex at TSMC is broadening demand across the supplier ecosystem, reducing execution risk for scaling advanced nodes. TSMC Just Delivered Incredible News for ASML Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational repositioning: TSMC plans to shrink mature-node capacity (reducing older lines by ~15–20% by 2028) to prioritize next?gen, high-growth technologies — a structural move that should improve long?term capital efficiency and margins but could compress some legacy revenue in the near term. Taiwan Semiconductor Shrinks Old Chip Lines, Goes All-In On Next-Gen Tech
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping: TSMC filed routine Form 6?K disclosures on executive shareholding changes and reported board refreshes at its North America subsidiary — routine governance updates that generally reduce uncertainty but don’t materially change the business outlook. TSMC Reports December 2025 Executive Shareholding Change and Portfolio Adjustments TSMC North America Refreshes Board With New Director Appointments
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3%
TSM opened at $327.24 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $351.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.9678 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
