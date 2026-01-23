Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts FISI FY2025 Earnings

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Financial Institutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Delmonte forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the year. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Financial Institutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.The firm had revenue of $63.85 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Financial Institutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $33.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 3,150.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 679.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Financial Institutions by 925.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is -90.51%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc (NASDAQ: FISI) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide tax-advantaged income to shareholders. The company invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by states, municipalities and government agencies across the United States. By focusing on high-credit-quality bonds, Financial Institutions aims to deliver current income that is exempt from federal income tax.

In constructing its portfolio, the company may also utilize money market instruments and repurchase agreements to manage liquidity and facilitate efficient settlement.

