What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for RR Q1 Earnings?

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Richtech Robotics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Richtech Robotics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ RR opened at $4.37 on Friday. Richtech Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $655.02 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of -3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Richtech Robotics had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 366.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Richtech Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics in the second quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Richtech Robotics during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Richtech Robotics by 11.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 144,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Richtech Robotics Company Profile

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

