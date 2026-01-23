Research Analysts Set Expectations for TLX FY2025 Earnings

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telix Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Telix Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Telix Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLX opened at $7.62 on Friday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $30.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

