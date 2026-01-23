Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKIN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

SKIN stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.16. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a U.S.-based consumer wellness and beauty enterprise that integrates device-based and product-based offerings across skin, body and hair wellness categories. The company operates a portfolio of established brands that blend professional and at-home solutions, focusing on innovative formulations and technologies to address a range of beauty and self-care needs. Through its proprietary e-commerce platforms and strategic retail partnerships, Beauty Health seeks to deliver premium experiences and tangible results to a global customer base.

Beauty Health’s brand portfolio includes Sol de Janeiro, known for its award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Cream body care collection; Elemis, a U.K.-originated professional skin care line distributed in spas and skincare clinics; NuFACE and Dermaflash, two at-home beauty device brands specializing in microcurrent facial toning and gentle exfoliation respectively; and Nutrafol, a legal-strength hair wellness supplement clinically designed to support hair growth.

