Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $2,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,230.40. This represents a 76.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 16,568 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $1,934,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,092.38. The trade was a 38.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 911,815 shares of company stock valued at $74,226,491 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.54 (from $0.43) and maintains an “Outperform” rating; the firm also released quarterly EPS cadence for FY2026 (Q1 $0.10, Q2 $0.15, Q3 $0.15, Q4 $0.14), which signals improving underlying expectations for revenue/profitability. Noble Financial estimates and coverage summary

Piper Sandler initiated coverage with a “Neutral” rating — this neither endorses further upside nor flags fresh downside, but it reduces the breadth of bullish analyst momentum investors were expecting after the stock’s surge. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary is calling attention to KTOS’s elevated valuation after the recent share-price surge — analysts and investors are reassessing whether the company’s fundamentals justify the high multiple, which can pressure the stock and trigger short-term profit-taking. Valuation assessment after recent surge

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

