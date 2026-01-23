Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Q4 Earnings

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Methanex from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MX opened at C$66.14 on Friday. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$36.10 and a 52 week high of C$78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.87.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex’s customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.

