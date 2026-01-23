Argus Upgrades Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Strong-Buy

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

Get Cintas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. Cintas has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.34. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,092.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 90.0% during the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.