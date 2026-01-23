West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WST. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $345.00 price target on West Pharmaceutical Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

NYSE WST opened at $247.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $348.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $19,964,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

