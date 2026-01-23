Strs Ohio Has $80.71 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,361 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $80,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $210,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,595. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

