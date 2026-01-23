Strs Ohio Has $71.17 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $71,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,730.42. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,729 shares of company stock worth $31,084,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4%
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.35.
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar expanded its AI/technology partnership with Nvidia to bring generative AI and edge computing into machines and manufacturing — a strategic push that could lift product differentiation, aftermarket services, and long-term margins. Caterpillar, Nvidia Team Up to Transform Machines and Manufacturing
- Positive Sentiment: Feature coverage highlights Caterpillar’s broader technology transformation and digital strategy, reinforcing the narrative that CAT is moving beyond heavy equipment into higher-value software and services — a tailwind for multiple-year revenue mix improvement. Building The World Through Technology At Caterpillar
- Positive Sentiment: An Oppenheimer analyst note cited by the press expects CAT’s stock to rise, providing short-term bullish analyst sentiment that can support buying interest. Caterpillar Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says
- Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target sharply to $650 (from $420) while keeping a neutral rating — the PT increase signals higher analyst valuation sensitivity even if the formal stance remains cautious. Rothschild & Co Redburn Adjusts Caterpillar PT
- Neutral Sentiment: Market-note: CAT recently outperformed the broader market in session-level moves, which can amplify momentum trading but is not a fundamental driver by itself. Caterpillar Surpasses Market Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar is scheduled to report quarterly earnings this week — an event that increases short-term volatility; investors should watch guidance, margin commentary, and orders/backlog for directional cues. Caterpillar to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts polled by Zacks expect a decline in Caterpillar’s upcoming earnings and note the company lacks the mix of drivers typically associated with an earnings beat — this raises the risk of a negative surprise and profit-taking around the print. Analysts Estimate Caterpillar to Report a Decline in Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Caterpillar faces an employment-related lawsuit alleging wrongful termination after a racial harassment complaint — a reputational and legal risk that could draw attention if it escalates. Caterpillar Worker Sues After Racial Harassment Report
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
