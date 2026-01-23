Strs Ohio Has $71.17 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $71,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,730.42. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,729 shares of company stock worth $31,084,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $648.27 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $655.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

