Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.5% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $130,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $274,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

