SAM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 199,682 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises 0.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 115,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 849.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 468,668 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Christie B. Kelly purchased 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,999.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,106.19. This represents a 2.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:PK opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $13.90.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.
Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.
