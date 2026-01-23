Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Strs Ohio grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,237,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 450,126 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strs Ohio owned 6.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $222,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 116.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13,588.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 43.25%.The company had revenue of $217.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.