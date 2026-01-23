The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 150,615 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $121,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 89.2% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $202.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

